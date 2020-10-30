Rough seas expected early next week as depression likely to form

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Cayman Islands Port Authority is advising boat-owners to secure their vessels as rough seas of 7 to 9 feet along the south coast of Grand Cayman are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Inclement weather is expected as a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is predicted to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reported on Friday morning.

The system, which is moving into the central and western Caribbean, has a 70% chance of forming into a depression in the next 48 hours, the NHC stated.

The Port Authority sent an alert over Twitter warning boat-owners with small vessels moored at sea or beached near the water’s edge to prepare for the incoming weather and worsening sea state.

Cayman’s National Weather Service said on Thursday night that isolated showers with light-to-moderate easterly winds and seas can be expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the tropical wave moves west over the western Caribbean.