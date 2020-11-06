Updated: Tropical storm warning issued for Cayman

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Update: 10am: The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for the Cayman Islands as storm Eta approaches.

A tropical storm warning means storm conditions are expected in the warning area within 36 hours.

In its 10am bulletin this morning, the NWS said the weather system is now forecast to track about 100 miles to the northwest of Grand Cayman, 137 miles west-northwest of Cayman Brac, by Saturday afternoon and over central Cuba by Sunday morning.

In light of the flood warning in effect, the Postal Service said it would be close all post offices across the three islands from 1pm today. Also, to protect mail from potential water damage, at most of the offices, staff are removing mail from the lower five rows of post office boxes, while at the General Post Office in George Town and on the Sister Islands, all mail will be removed at 1pm.

Closures/Postponements Post offices close at 1pm today Ports in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac closed today PwC Junior Circuit Tournament has been postponed until 19-20 Dec. Plastic Free Cayman beach clean-up on Sunday is postponed to 22 Nov. Customs and Border Control’s collections office and warehouse on Owen Roberts Drive will be closed on Saturday. Office hours will resume on 10 Nov. The offices of the Water Authority – Cayman in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will be closed Friday.

Original story: Storm Eta is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds to the Cayman Islands by Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service stated in its Friday morning update.

Eta is currently a tropical depression and is located over the Gulf of Honduras. It is expected to move northeast and strengthen into a tropical storm. Earlier this week, the storm, as a Category 4 hurricane, wreaked havoc in Nicaragua and Honduras.

On its current track, Eta is expected to pass about 83 miles northwest of Grand Cayman, and 128 west-northwest of Cayman Brac by Saturday afternoon, before passing over central Cuba by Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said Eta is expected to “briefly support tropical storm force winds” Saturday.

A tropical storm watch and a flood warning is in effect in Cayman. A tropical storm warning is expected to be issued later this morning.

The NWS is predicting 3-6 inches of rain today and between 5 and 10 inches on Saturday, leading to flooding in low-lying areas.

At 7am, the storm was located about 407 miles west to southwest of Grand Cayman, with maximum winds of 35 mph and is moving north at 7 mph.

The National Weather Service said Cayman will experience overcast skies with torrential rain and intermittent thunderstorms.

Schools throughout Cayman were closed today, and civil servants were being advised to work from home if possible.

Watches and warnings • Tropical storm warning • Marine warning • Flood warning

East to southeasterly winds of 20-25 knots are expected today, increasing to 30 knots tonight. On Saturday morning, southerly winds of 30-35 knots are likely, veering to the west and southwest and increasing to 30 knots, with gusts of 40 knots, by the afternoon.

Wave heights of 5 to 7 are expected today, growing to 7-11 feet tonight. Wave heights on Saturday are predicted to be 8-10 feet.

A small craft warning remains in effect for the Cayman today, and a marine advisory will be issued for tonight and Saturday. All small craft should seek and remain in safe harbor from tonight.

Emergency shelters are on standby if flooding leads to people having to leave their homes, Hazard Management Cayman Islands said.

Ports closed

The Port Authority announced that due to the forecasted weather deterioration, the ports in George Town, Grand Cayman, and Creek, Cayman Brac, will be closed to vessel berthing at its facilities from today until further notice.

The Berkley Bush Cargo Distribution Center on Portland Road and the Billing Office, will be open as normal today, but will not open Saturday. In a statement, the Port Authority said it was encouraging all importers who have goods cleared and ready to collect to do so today if possible. The Cargo Distribution Centre and Billing Office will reopen on Tuesday.

US Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate Eta later today, the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reported.