Poll: Will you get a COVID-19 vaccination?

A possible breakthrough in vaccine development was welcome news to a weary world exhausted and frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 1.26 million people.
Drugmaker Pfizer and BioNTech announced their experimental vaccine is more than 90% effective, while Russia claims its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective.
Educational institutions, biotechs and pharmaceutical companies around the world are racing to develop vaccines against COVID-19. Locally, healthcare facility Perseus Cayman Limited has been given the greenlight for a phase one clinical trial of a vaccine.
A successful vaccine is seen as critical to restoring daily life around the world by helping to temper the spike in infection rates and deaths.
