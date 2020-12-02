Christmas at the Castle returns to Pedro St. James

The Tourism Attraction Board and Pedro St. James are once again hosting Christmas at the Castle this Sunday.

The free event, touted as a celebration under the stars, is a kickoff to the 2020 holiday season, where people can gather safely outdoors on the historical site’s Great Lawn.

The evening will feature a concert and tree lighting, Christmas market, food court, and a visit from Father Christmas himself.

“We held our first Christmas at the Castle last year,” said marketing coordinator Mona Meade. “It was an opportunity for the Tourism Attraction Board to ‘give back’ to the community, while offering yet another chance for vendors and artisans to sell their products, [and audiences] to hear from many of Cayman’s talented performers.”

Christmas carols and other holiday favourites will be performed by a wide variety of musicians including Vashti, Erica Assai, Michelle T, Andrea Rivera, the JA1 Praising Hands ministry, Cayman Folk Singers, the Cayman Islands Baptist Church worship team, Dexter Bodden, the UCCI and Miss Jackie’s Dancers.

Another important component of the event is the fundraising raffle, aimed at developing a wheelchair accessible walkway at the attraction.

“It has long been a goal of ours to make Pedro more wheelchair friendly,” said Pedro St. James’ operations manager Debbie Bodden. “Our goal for 2021 is to create a walkway from the main courtyard area leading to the Great House, making us more accessible to the physically challenged. Tickets are only CI$5 and can be purchased at the event.”

Bodden added that she was thankful for sponsors and the many businesses who have donated prizes in support of the raffle.

Follow Pedro St. James on Facebook and Instagram or contact Mona at [email protected] or 949-6999 to learn more.