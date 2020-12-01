3 new COVID cases among travellers

There are three new positive COVID-19 cases among the latest round of tests, health officials said Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in a statement that of the 227 COVID tests carried out since Monday, three – all travellers – were positive, but asymptomatic.

The tests were taken as part of routine screening, he said.

The individuals who tested positive will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

There are currently 29 active cases of coronavirus in Cayman, four of which are symptomatic.

A total of 53,350 tests have been carried out locally since the first case was reported in March.

As of Tuesday, the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 985.