It said “because of the limited stocks and need to store at -70C, the very first vaccinations are likely to take place at hospitals so care home residents may not be immunised until later”.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman, freezers needed to store COVID-19 vaccines are en route to the islands.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement of the UK’s approval of the vaccine, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said he expected COVID immunisation doses to begin arriving a few weeks after the vaccine had been formally approved.

Williams-Rodriguez, speaking on the Cayman Compass talk show The Resh Hour last week, said the Health Services Authority has already started preparations to receive the vaccine and is finalising a distribution plan.

The main vaccines in contention worldwide have different storage requirements, with the one from Pfizer/BioNTech needing to be kept at -75 degrees Celsius (-103 degrees Fahrenheit), and the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines maintained at between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

The vaccine Cayman is going to get, Williams-Rodriguez said, is more likely going to be one that needs to be stored at -75 Celsius.

Williams-Rodriguez added in an email to the Compass on Tuesday that the HSA is “in conversations with Public Health England regarding the type of COVID vaccine to be received, once approval is given by the relevant authorities in the UK”.

Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that the HSA has ordered three freezers that are able to store vaccines at -80C, and expects the equipment to arrive to the Cayman Islands in about a week, saying “there are no concerns with our storage capacity”.

He said he anticipated vaccine doses to arrive in Cayman by the end of December or early January.

“This vaccine has gone through all the safety protocols by international organisations, so we feel that these vaccines are safe, and they will be used for all those persons that are at risk,” Williams-Rodriguez said.

The vaccine will be distributed free to the public, he said, adding it will not be mandatory.

“It will be strongly recommended, especially if you have a chronic condition and you’re a high-risk person, or you have a family member in the household who is high risk; it is strongly recommended that person [receives] the vaccine,” he said.

Williams-Rodriguez expressed confidence in the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, saying he and his family will be taking it.

“We’ve got to be prepared once the vaccine gets here that we will have everything in place, all the necessary arrangements that are needed, and we will have a plan ready to go that we can start vaccinating,” he said.

On Monday, The Guardian newspaper in the UK reported that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, of which the UK has secured 40 million doses, is set for regulatory approval within days which could allow hospitals to start immunising frontline health workers as soon as 7 Dec.

“The government has secured 100 [million] doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and has asked the regulator to assess it for emergency deployment,” the report in The Guardian said. “A further 2 [million] doses of the US Moderna vaccine have also been ordered, bringing its total to 7 [million] for the UK. All three vaccines involve two doses received several weeks apart.”