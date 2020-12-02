Cocaine worth $300K washes ashore on Little Cayman

Police last week incinerated 25 packages of cocaine, worth an estimated $300,000, that washed up on Little Cayman in early November.

According to an RCIPS press release issued on Wednesday, 2 Dec., officers recovered the packages that washed ashore in the Guy Banks Road area of Little Cayman on 9 Nov.

The packages weighed approximately 66lbs and carried an estimated value of $300,000, police said.

“An extensive search of the affected shoreline was later carried out to ensure that no other packages had come ashore. No other items were found during the search,” the police statement said.

The packages were incinerated on Thursday, 26 Nov., the RCIPS stated.