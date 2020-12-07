$2,600 fine, community service in quarantine breach case

Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramjeet were both ordered to pay $2,600 and complete 40 hours of community service for a quarantine breach that occurred last month.

Mack, 18, from the United States, was found without the government issued-electronic geo-fencing bracelet mandated for arriving air passengers participating in the quarantine at home programme, according to court documents.

She arrived in Cayman on 27 Nov. and was placed into a mandatory 14-day home quarantine at a Newlands address. Mack was spotted two days later at a watercraft sporting event in South Sound and officers were called.

“When officers arrived at the beach, Ms. Mack was observed in the water next to a man and a young child,” reads a court document.

During their observations, officers noticed Mack was not wearing the geo-tracking device.

The file states that officers continued to observe Mack until she exited the water, at which time they questioned her as to why she was out of quarantine.

The court file states that Mack initially told officers she had arrived in Grand Cayman two weeks prior. She later admitted to the breach.

Mack was taken back to the Newlands address where officers say they found the geo-tracking device in a bathroom and a government-issued mobile phone in the kitchen. She was then taken into custody and escorted to a government quarantine facility where she is to remain until 14 Dec.

Mack was charged with one count of failing to comply with Regulation 3 of the COVID-19 Regulations.

Ramjeet, 24, is said to have aided and abetted her in the breach. He was also charged with a single count for the same offence.

Both defendants pleaded guilty on Friday, 4 Dec. In addition to the financial penalty and community service, the court also recommended that Mack not be allowed to return to Cayman while the borders remain closed following her planned departure on 22 Dec.