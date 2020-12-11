A four-person crew arriving in Cayman Friday to scout locations for a reality TV show is being allowed to enter and work in the country without going through the quarantine protocols required for most travellers.

The Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs issued a press release on Friday about their arrival and the safety measures to which they’ll need to adhere.

The crew members were tested for COVID-19 before leaving and are set to be tested again when they arrive in Grand Cayman on Friday, 11 Dec., according to the release. They’re expected to travel via private aircraft and will be housed in a government-approved isolation facility.

They’ll be required to return a negative PCR test upon arrival in order to carry out the work.

The four people will travel together in their own rental car and are not allowed to patronise any public or private establishment nor interact with members of the public. They’ll remain in isolation when not on scouting trips and are set to depart Sunday, 13 Dec.

The crew is set to be escorted by representatives from [the Department of Environmental Health and MITIAMA] along with private security personnel, all travelling in separate vehicles, according to the release.

The on-island logistics for the trip have been approved by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, and will be managed jointly by the Department of Environmental Health and the ministry, as well as Travel Cayman, according to the release.

“This is one of many efforts being undertaken by government in a sustained effort to promote economic recovery as vaccine availability widens and Cayman’s economy returns to normal,” Lee said in the statement.

“While inbound travel remains restricted, Government has granted exceptions to mandatory quarantine in order that we accommodate professionals and engineers whose services were essential to maintain critical infrastructure. Stringent protocols have been in place to safeguard the public, and this occasion is no different.”

An email seeking clarity on how many people people in total have been granted exceptions since the start of the travel restrictions began was not immediately answered. The Compass also queried whether the crew required work permits.

The crew expects to remain in Cayman for two days and is set to visit a “limited number” of outdoor locations during the day. The’ll view a set of unoccupied vacation residences on an agreed itinerary, according to the Ministry.