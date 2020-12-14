Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew has pledged additional work for National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme workers next month as the latest cohort hit the streets this week for the start of the annual Christmas clean-up campaign.

Hew, through a media statement Thursday night, said, the 688 eligible participants now on the job under the government-sponsored community clean-up programme will be offered a second two weeks of work in early January.

“Given the economic challenges faced by the Cayman Islands in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the additional financial strains that the holiday season can pose, Cabinet felt it was absolutely essential to provide this programme before the end of the year,” Hew said.

NiCE, he said, was developed to offer temporary employment in a way that both participants and community members could see and feel the benefits of their contributions.

Under the programme, workers will be clearing beach accesses, and cleaning beaches and cemeteries.

Earlier this month, 257 new participants and 431 returning participants registered for the temporary employment programme, a Government Information Services statement said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration was limited to online applicants and at five locations across Grand Cayman. Local churches and the public library system were used for hosting registration, allowing the event to be held at multiple locations for the first time.

This change from previous years was to comply with the current COVID-19-prevention regulations that prohibit gatherings of more than 500 people. The RCIPS provided security and Justices of the Peace were on hand to verify identity documents.

This winter cohort is the only NiCE programme in 2020.

Previously, the programme was held in the summer and winter.

On 7 Dec., workers reported to teams led by various government departments and public authorities.

The Department of Agriculture, on behalf of the Agriculture Society; Mosquito Research and Control Unit; National Roads Authority; Public Works; and the Department of Environmental Health are all participating in this year’s programme.

Individual agencies hosted special orientations for the temporary workers on health and safety, including COVID-19 precautions.

Participation in the NiCE programme is limited to Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians who are at least 18 years old and unemployed.

The programme, which runs from 7-18 Dec. will also see workers improve road markings, support solid waste management, and help the elderly in their yards.