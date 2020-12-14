What’s the plan for reopening Cayman to tourism?

Interesting article about the upcoming vaccine distribution (see Premier: Reopening plans hinge on COVID vaccine programme).

Yet not one word was said about opening the island up to tourism again. The government seems to have no plan for such an event, preferring to just simply sit back and “follow the science”.

The current procedure is a good one, and the few positive COVID cultures that could be expected are handled properly. The government needs to be more proactive and your reporters more inquisitive.

Paul Lucca