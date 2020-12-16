George Town Primary School has maintained its overall rating of satisfactory in the latest assessment from the Office of Education Standards.

The November report found the school had an effective leadership team that continued to utilise its resources to address its shortcomings. The previous inspection was conducted in December 2014.

The satisfactory rating is the third lowest in the four-tier grading system, which comprises weak, satisfactory, good and excellent.

A satisfactory grade is defined as when a school has attained “the minimum level of quality required for the Cayman Islands. All key aspects of performance and practice in every school should meet or exceed this level.”

The report focussed on the school’s achievement; students’ personal and social development; teaching, learning and assessment; curriculum; safety and support; and leadership and management.

Click on a school’s location in the map above for a summary of its OES assessment.

In the report, the OES stated, “Senior staff are aware of the aspects of the work of the school requiring improvement and they understand what is necessary to address them.”

At the time of the report, 278 students from ages 4 to 11 were enrolled in the school, with 19 teachers and 13 support staff.

According to the report, a driving factor behind the improvements has been high-quality planning linked to accurate analysis of comprehensive data about student performance.

However, overall student performance in core subject areas such as mathematics, English and science remain weak. Along with improved teaching to promote “deep thinking throughout lessons”, the report also called for more opportunities for students to develop “independent research skills and to use information technology in the classroom”.

This year the inspectors also took into consideration the effect that remote teaching/learning due to COVID-19 has had on the school’s ability to meet key objectives as well as the impact on students’ education.

In an online survey on the impact of COVID-19 included in the report, responses were mostly positive from the 67 parents, 34 staff members and 102 students who took part.

According to the report, “Almost all parents stated that their children’s progress in English and mathematics was good but slightly less so in science.”

The 34 staff “agreed that the school offered a safe and caring environment for the students, who were treated fairly”, the report said.

“Staff stated that the school offered a good quality of education helping students with the next steps in their learning. Almost all staff stated that the school was well led, they were involved in school planning and that staff were well qualified.”

Most students “felt that they made good progress in English, mathematics and science and in other subjects”, stated the report.

The next round of inspections for George Town Primary School is slated for January 2021.