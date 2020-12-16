Man arrested after woman stabbed in West Bay

A woman was stabbed in the arm Tuesday with what police have described as a large knife. A 36-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to the case.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release, officers responded to a report of the wounding shortly before 7pm Tuesday at North West Point Road in West Bay.

“It was reported that a woman had been involved in an altercation with a man known to her, and received a wound to her arm, which appears to have been caused by a large knife,” police said.

The woman attended the West Bay Clinic in a private vehicle, and was then transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance. She was treated for her injury and subsequently discharged.

Shortly afterwards, police arrested the man on suspicion of wounding, and he remained in custody Wednesday evening as investigations continued, police said.