6 new COVID cases among arrivals

There are six new COVID-19 cases among travellers arriving on island.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in a statement Wednesday that the six positive cases were found among the latest batch of 394 tests.

All of the six people who tested positive are asymptomatic, he said. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

As of Wednesday, 1,438 people were in mandatory isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.

The latest results bring the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Cayman to 308. Of those, 281 have recovered and 25 are considered to be active cases, with five being symptomatic, according to health officials. None of those individuals have required hospitalisation.

Since testing began in March, 57,078 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out in Cayman, according to the latest figures.

Worldwide, more than 73.9 million people have tested positive for the virus, and 1,644,589 people have died, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre reported Wednesday.