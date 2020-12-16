Regiment gets firefighting training

Members of the Cayman Islands Regiment received a day of firefighting training from the Cayman Islands Fire Service earlier this month.

More than 50 regiment officers were trained on the use of fire extinguishers and breathing apparatus, search-and-rescue capabilities, hose running and motor vehicle accident extrication, according to a Government Information Services press release.

“When working together as part of a major incident response, it is essential to have a shared understanding of each other’s capabilities and competencies as well as operating practices. This ensures an effective and efficient coordinated response with safe systems of work to prevent duplication of tasks and to support shared situational awareness,” Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said in the release.

1 of 5

He added, “I am very pleased with this opportunity to share our expertise and to provide CIR colleagues with practical fire and rescue experience within controlled and safe training conditions.”

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Watson, the commanding officer of the Cayman Islands Regiment, said it was “extremely useful” for the regiment member to get an understanding of the skills, systems and equipment used by the Fire Service.