Cayman Airways has scheduled two repatriation flights to Havana, Cuba, in the coming weeks, the airline announced Wednesday.

The first flight will depart Grand Cayman at 1:25pm on Saturday, 19 Dec., and return from Havana the same day at 4pm. The second flight is scheduled for the same times on Saturday, 9 Jan.

Cayman Airways has already scheduled repatriation flights to and from Miami, Kingston and La Ceiba in December and January.

Passengers travelling on the Cuban flights are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival in Havana, and comply with the government’s medical screening and self-isolation requirements, the airline noted. Travellers to Cuba will also be required to complete this declaration form upon arrival.

No pets are allowed on the Havana flights, Cayman Airways said.

All passengers are required to wear face masks at the airport and for the duration of the flight.

The airline, in a press release announcing the latest flights, reminded passengers that all travellers to the Cayman Islands are required to obtain approval from Travel Cayman. This request for approval should be submitted at least 10 days prior to departure to ensure sufficient processing time, CAL said, adding that it is each passenger’s responsibility to secure that approval.

To apply to Travel Cayman, email [email protected] or call (345) 743-8463/649-6913, Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5pm. The airline stated that passengers checking in for international flights to Grand Cayman will be denied boarding if they do not have the necessary approval and valid travel documents to enter the country. For details on these travel requirements, visit www.exploregov.ky/travel.

Seats can be booked at www.caymanairways.com or by calling Cayman Airways reservations on (345) 949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the US).