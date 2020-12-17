2 new COVID cases among travellers

There were two new positive cases of COVID-19 among the latest batch of 352 tests, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Thursday.

Neither of the two individuals are symptomatic. Both are travellers who were tested as part of routine screening, Lee said.

They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

As of Thursday, there were 1,411 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.

There are 26 active cases of coronavirus on islands, all among recently arrived travellers who are in mandatory quarantine. Of those, five are symptomatic, but no one has required hospitalisation.

There have been a total of 310 positive cases reported in Cayman since the first case emerged in mid March. Two people have died in Cayman as a result of COVID, and 282 have recovered.