Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among recently arrived travellers, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Wednesday.

This brings to 47 the number of active cases in the Cayman Islands. Of those, 11 are symptomatic, but none have required hospitalisation.

None of the new cases are symptomatic. All six are in quarantine, where they will remain until they test negative.

The latest results were among 408 COVID-19 tests carried out since Tuesday.

The age range of those who have tested positive since testing began in Cayman is 6 to 85. Of those who have been infected, 47% are female and 53% are male.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, on Wednesday, was 1,245.

On Tuesday, the first shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines – 9,750 doses – arrived on board a British Airways flight.

Officials have said the vaccines initially will be administered, on a voluntary basis, to those aged 70 and over, patients in certain high-risk categories, healthcare workers and other high-risk frontline staff.

As more vaccine supplies become available, doses will become available to other groups, based on the risk to their health by COVID-19.

Among the first people to get the vaccine, at a photo opportunity at the Cayman Islands Hospital at 10am on Thursday, will be Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Minister of Health Dwayne Seymour, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, HSA oncologoist/haematologist Dr. Lundie Richards, Doctors Hospital chairman and chief radiologist Yaron Rado, and Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Health City Cayman Islands’ clinical director and chief cardiac surgeon.

The Government Information Services has confirmed that government officials will hold a press briefing at 2pm on Thursday. The Cayman Compass will carry the press conference live on its website and Facebook page.