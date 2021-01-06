A new provision giving lawmakers a three-month severance payment should they lose a reelection bid or choose not to stand for reelection has drawn criticism.

The provision, included in the Legislative Assembly Management Law (named before the House became Parliament), took effect on 1 Jan. The amendment was introduced by government at the committee stage and debated and passed last year. It was not contained in the original bill circulated to the public for comment as required by law nor the one introduced for debate back in October.

“I think if professionals give up their employment to serve the public as MPs for four or more years, three months to find a new job is not unreasonable,” said North Side MP Ezzard Miller, who voted to pass the bill.

“I voted for the amended clause because it included the amendments that I proposed, which provide transparency and make public what MP salaries are. [MP’s salaries] are now fixed by law and cannot be changed in secret,” Miller said.

Over the weekend, the amendment was circulated on social media with commenters complaining it had not been made public. The amendment was announced during the publicly televised sitting of the Parliament, but came at committee stage, which comes after the first two readings of a bill.

Comments about the amendment was also made on Facebook with one poster stating, “They’re counting on the pandemic – vaccines and the threat of Safety to SAVE their OWN political careers. AND if all else fails, they’ve got a lovely self appointed severance package.

They bleed too… yeah right…. No pay cuts during the pandemic from these “leaders” as they deliver messages that acknowledge pay cuts, job loss and reduced hours for many Caymanians…. not elected to serve.” Another commenter posted, “Instead of dealing with issues like Health Insurance premium assistance for suffering tourism workers, the MP take the time to pad their own pockets. Like the Premier said, MPs can’t take pay cut, MPs have bills too. Maybe the citizens of this country will give every single one of the incumbents the severance pay they voted for. It is time we have leaders who care about their people.

These MPs wrap themselves in silver and gold so what chance Is there for them to EVER “bleed” like the average REAL Caymanian?”

The provision in question states that each Member of Parliament who does not stand for re-election or loses at the polls “shall be entitled to a severance payment equal to three months of the salary paid to that member” at the date of that election.

The Compass reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment on the amendment but has not yet received a response.

House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who now has authority for the Parliament under the new law changes, was contacted for comment. He told the Compass, “Ask them [MPs] that want to take me out. They voted for the bill.”

With Cayman’s general elections now four months away, Miller suggested the criticism was “mostly for political points”.

While this is the first time Cayman has introduced such a provision, it is not unique among legislatures.

In the UK there are two payments to which legislators are entitled: a resettlement grant and a winding-up grant.

Irish and Canadian legislators also receive payments.

What salaries look like

Part of the law aims to standardise pay for legislators.

Councillors or parliamentary secretaries, in addition to their MP salaries, will receive a duty allowance between $1,000 and $2,000 per month, at the discretion of the premier, but shall not earn more than a minister.

The premier, under the law, will receive an executive allowance of $5,000 per month, while the leader of the opposition gets $3,500 per month.

All MPs receive a constituency allowance of $5,000 per month. While Cayman Brac and Little Cayman MPs receive the same amount, they also receive a maximum accommodation allowance of $2,500 and a transportation allowance of $2,500.

The constituency allowance, the law said, covers costs of facilitating access by constituents including office expenses such as rent, utilities, supplies and maintenance.

The law gives the House of Parliament full autonomy over its affairs which allows the body to make rules to regulate its own internal management. The legislation created a council which comprises the speaker, premier, leader of the opposition, four members of Parliament, and the clerk of the Parliament (ex-officio, non-voting).