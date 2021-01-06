Cayman currently has 1,014 more voters on its electoral roll than it had for the 2017 general election, according to the latest statistics from the Elections Office.

The current official list of electors, dated 1 Jan. 2021, includes 22,241 electors, compared to 21,227 who had registered to vote in time for the election four years ago.

In a press release, the Elections Office noted that, between 2 Oct. last year and Tuesday, 5 Jan., it had received 345 voter registration forms and 259 change-of-details forms.

“These forms, along with those that are received on or before 20 January 2021, will be vetted and processed by the Registering Officers for inclusion in the 1 April 2021 list of electors to be used for the next General Election,” the release stated.

The deadline for registering to vote in the 26 May election is 20 Jan. Anyone who registers after that date will not be eligible to vote in May.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said in the release, “Our aim, as always, is to make registration as easy as possible for those wishing to vote while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and confidence in the process. Elections Office staff are very happy to walk individuals through the simple process of registering to vote at any of our convenient locations. I wish to thank the clubs, groups and civic minded individuals that are engaging in voter registration drives on their own as well.”

He added, “To facilitate a smooth and easy process and avoid additional follow-up appointments, we ask the members of the public looking to register at supermarket locations to bring all the required identification documents with them when registering.”

Where to register

Elections Office staff will be available to register potential voters on weekdays and weekends at the following supermarket locations:

Hurley’s Market – Grand Harbour

Wednesday, 6 Jan. – 4-8pm

Wednesday, 13 Jan. – 4-8pm

Foster’s – Countryside

Saturday, 9 Jan. – 10am to 4pm

Thursday, 14 Jan. – 3-8pm

Saturday, 16 Jan. – 10am to 4pm

Foster’s – Camana Bay

Saturday, 9 Jan. – 11am to 3pm

Thursday, 14 Jan. – 4:30-7:30pm

Saturday, 16 Jan. – 11am to 3pm

Foster’s – Republix

Saturday, 9 Jan. – 10am to 4pm

Thursday, 14 Jan. – 4-7pm

Saturday, 16 Jan. – 10am to 4pm

Foster’s – Airport

Saturday, 16 Jan. – 10am to 2pm

Those wishing to register to vote can contact their registering officer, visit www.elections.ky, call 949-8047 or visit the Elections Office at Bay Town Office Suites, George Town. The Elections Office has extended its opening hours as follows:

Wednesday, 6 Jan. – 9am to 7pm

Saturday, 9 Jan. – 10am to 2pm

Monday-Friday, 11-15 Jan. – 9am to 7pm

Saturday, 16 Jan. – 10am to 2pm

Monday-Wednesday, 18-20 Jan. – 9am to 7pm

What ID to bring

The following identification documents are required to register:

Caymanian status holder:

1) Birth certificate

2) Caymanian status certificate/letter

3) Photo ID: Passport or driver’s licence

Caymanian born and have Caymanian parent/s or grandparent:

1) Birth certificate of applicant, if born in the Cayman Islands, and

2) Birth certificate of one parent or grandparent that was born in the Islands

3) Photo ID: Passport or driver’s licence

Caymanian with an acknowledgement letter from Immigration or WORC:

1) Birth certificate of applicant

2) Acknowledgement letter from WORC/Immigration

3) Photo ID: Passport or driver’s licence

More information about who can register to vote and further information about how to register can be found at www.elections.ky.