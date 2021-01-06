Bring one dog (or two) to the annual jog

If you’re interested in starting off 2021 with gusto, why not consider covering two New Year’s resolutions at once?

Supporting charities and getting fit are always on people’s lists, and the One Dog Jog this Sunday allows you to accomplish both in one fell swoop.

Starting at the top of Safehaven at 7am, the route takes participants on a pleasant romp along the edge of the golf course to the Holiday Inn, where they then turn around and head back to the start point. Easy peasy.

Well-behaved pooches are welcome (just please bring poop bags for obvious reasons) along with personal water bottles that can be refilled at the stops along the way. Maybe that’s three resolutions covered, actually. Less litter equals a cleaner environment.

The entry fees collected go to animal charity One Dog At A Time and help fund its ongoing rescue work.

The jog is always a very social event, and don’t worry if you’re not a jogger – walkers and strollers are always part of the mix.

Registration forms can be picked up for completion in advance at the Nu2U Thrift Shop on Wednesday from 10am-2pm, or email [email protected] to request one. Alternatively, registration on Sunday will be available from 6:30-7am. Entry fees are $25 per person and under-5s are free. Every registered participant will be automatically entered in the raffle.