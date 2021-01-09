Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected on Saturday night and through Sunday afternoon as a cold front becomes stationary east of the Cayman Islands area, forecasters say.

Temperatures will fall to the low 70s degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday night, and there will be a 30% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The front is bringing northeasterly winds of 15-20 knots, and seas will be rough, with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet overnight. The NWS, in its 4pm update, said small craft should exercise caution over open water on Saturday night and through Sunday. On Saturday night, swells of 2 to 3 feet are expected along the west coast of Grand Cayman.

For Sunday, cloudy spells are expected and again there will be a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s, and winds will be east to northeast 15-20 knots.

The outlook is for continued cloudy skies, along with fresh east-to-northeast winds and rough seas through Monday evening as the front dissipates over the Cayman area.