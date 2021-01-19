Almost 5,000 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Cayman’s COVID-19 inoculations neared the 5,000 mark Monday as the national vaccination programme to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech jab entered week two.

Stage 1, Group A Residents and staff of institutional facilities

Individuals aged 70+

Healthcare workers and first responders

All frontline staff dealing with incoming travellers Stage 1, Group B Adults 60+ or with a relevant health status (ie: heart, lung or kidney disease or a weakened immune system) Stage 1, Group C Workers essential to government continuity

By the end of Monday, an additional 473 people had received their first shot, bringing the total number of coronavirus inoculations to 4,908 and crossing the halfway mark of the country’s total Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supplies.

On 5 Jan. Cayman received its first supply of vaccines, totalling 9,750 doses. Initially, government had planned to inoculate 4,875 people using the recommended two-dose timeline of 21 days between jabs.

However, last week those plans were adjusted based on confirmation from Governor Martyn Roper that Cayman’s second vaccine shipment from the UK, containing a further 9,750 doses, will arrive on the next British Airways flight on 28 Jan.

The UK is also making arrangements for a third delivery in February. Two flights have been approved by Travel Cayman for that month – 11 Feb. and 25 Feb. Government is aiming to inoculate 9,750 people using the first batch of the vaccines, which means everyone who is eligible for an inoculation under stage one of the national vaccination plan – including those 60 and over, health workers and frontline staff dealing with travellers – can now receive a shot.

At this time, Cayman is only set to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, although the UK has also approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna versions for use. Cayman has the specialised ultra-cold freezers that are needed to safely store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. According to data collected by Bloomberg, as of 18 Jan., more than 44 million doses in 51 countries have been administered. It estimated the latest average daily rate of vaccinations as 2.27 million doses.

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority announced Tuesday that it has made slight changes to the operating times for its COVID-19 vaccinations.