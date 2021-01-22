LIFE donates 4,000 books to Red Bay Primary

Literacy Is For Everyone (LIFE) delivered more than 4,000 books to Red Bay Primary School this week.

The literacy charity donated the age-appropriate, levelled reading books on Monday morning, 19 Jan., so that the school could create classroom libraries in every class.

According to a press release from the charity, the books, curated by LIFE’s programmes coordinator Erica Dell’Oglio and book donations team member Erin Galatopoulos, were selected following an assessment of individual classroom needs and then sorted, stickered and labelled according to reading levels to support children’s independent, wider reading.

“To generate maximum impact and optimise the books’ use as cross-curricular resources, consideration was also given to providing a balance of fiction and non-fiction, the inclusion of new titles, sensitivity to cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as the provision of a range of genres from poetry and chapter books to science fiction and reference texts,” the release stated.

Prior to the distribution of the books, the school’s teachers received training as part of their professional development, which included insight into how to present and utilise the libraries to foster a school culture of lifelong readers, the charity noted.

To encourage best practice and celebrate excellence, LIFE is sponsoring a competition for teachers in Key Stages 1 and 2 to find the most creative and inspired classroom libraries in the school. Following judging on 1 March by Deputy Principal Ryan Dale, the two winners will each receive $50 Foster’s gift certificates.

LIFE executive director Juliet Austin said in the release, “Creating and normalising print-rich environments in Cayman’s public schools, where children have consistent access to a choice of appropriately leveled books of different genres, is integral to young people developing a love of reading and a passion for books that will serve them for the rest of their lives.

“We are delighted to support Red Bay Primary School’s literacy initiatives. Investment in education is not only an investment in our children’s future, but the future of our people, our economy and our country.”

The charity stated that research shows the “direct correlation between high literacy levels and prosperous communities with the long-term benefits including positive impacts on crime and poverty levels, health and wellness, and the perception of women in society”.

For more information on LIFE’s programmes and literacy initiatives and how to get involved as a donor or volunteer, contact Juliet Austin at [email protected] or visit the LIFE website at www.life.org.ky.