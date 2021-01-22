Road closures this weekend

Police are advising the motoring public that certain roads will be closed this weekend.

On Saturday, a portion of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, between the Yacht Club Roundabout and the Batabano Roundabout (just south of Batabano Road), in West Bay, will be closed between 3:30pm and 6:15pm.

Police said the closure was to facilitate film production by a local film crew.

Drivers are advised to travel via West Bay Road when entering and exiting West Bay during this time.

Road closures will also be in effect in George Town over the weekend to facilitate the Heroes Day celebrations.

Due to the ceremony, the following roads will be closed from 6pm Friday, 22 Jan., until 9pm Monday, 25 Jan., to allow for setup and breakdown. They will temporarily reopen between 12 midnight and 12 noon on Saturday, 23 Jan.

Fort Street, at the junction with North Church Street

Fort Street, by the clock tower

Edward Street, at the junction with Main Street

Edward Street, at the junction with Cardinall Avenue

Albert Panton Street, at the junction with Cardinall Avenue