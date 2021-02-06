Storm names set for 2021

Storm names are set for what forecasters say could be an active Atlantic basin hurricane season in 2021.

The list of names begins with Ana and ends with Wanda.

2020 was the second season in recorded history where forecasters used up preapproved storm names and were forced to utilize the Greek alphabet. The previous record of most named storms came in 2005.

In a recent discussion paper, forecasters at Colorado State University also released five potential scenarios they say could occur this year.

Each scenario presented a slightly different outcome for the hurricane season, but the most probable scenario called for 12-to-15 named storms, six-to-eight hurricanes, and two-to-three major hurricanes. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an average hurricane season is made up of 10.1 named storms, 5.9 hurricanes and 2.5 major hurricanes.

Therefore, if CSU’s predictions are accurate, 2021 would be the sixth consecutive hurricane season above NOAA’s average.

CSU is expected to make its first official pre-hurricane season forecast in April.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active in 170 years. Last year, the Atlantic basin recorded 31 tropical and subtropical depressions (tying the previous record which was set in 2005) while setting the record with 30 named storms.

Of the 30 named storms, 13 developed into hurricanes, six of which became major hurricanes.