Dart Real Estate announces 10-storey apartment building in Camana Bay

Dart Real Estate has announced plans for its 10-storey Kapok apartment building, saying it will include 89 rental flats ranging from studios to three-bedroom floor plans.

The company has begun marketing 15,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of its latest residential property to retailers for pre-lease.

Named after the tropical Kapok tree, the residential building is located at 108 Bismarckia Way, across from Foster’s supermarket and scheduled for completion in August 2022.

Jennifer Ebanks, senior manager of leasing for Dart, said in a press release retail tenants will be carefully considered based on which key amenities are most additive to Kapok’s residents and those businesses which add to the “bustling village feel of the Town Centre”.

“We have seen continued demand for quality commercial and residential spaces, which we are confident Kapok will help meet,” she said.

In Camana Bay, 97% of commercial spaces are filled.

Despite global volatility as a result of the pandemic, the commercial real estate market on Grand Cayman has shown strong resiliency, Ebanks added. “Our next commercial building, 60 Nexus Way, is under construction in the southern part of the Town Centre, and we are receiving multiple enquiries for office space there as well.”