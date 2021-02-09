By James Whittaker and Michael Klein

The place where most people might feel the impact of Cayman’s higher cost of living is in the grocery store.

The Compass analysed prices for 16 common items and found Cayman shoppers are paying a substantial premium on every item compared with our neighbours in the US.

In fact, our sample shopping basket costs almost double in an island grocery store compared with Walmart. Some basic items – notably milk, bread and bananas – cost double or triple what they would in the UK or US.

Transportation and duty are cited by supermarket owners as the key factors that drive up costs in Cayman.

Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan says this is a perennial issue for small island countries which don’t have the economies of scale to mitigate the impacts of importing necessities over long distances.

