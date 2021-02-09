Travel Cayman has warned election canvassers and those isolating at home that they must adhere to local health protocols or they will face prosecution.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, director of Travel Cayman, reminded the public that households under COVID-19 quarantine should not be approached by unauthorised individuals including friends and family, delivery personnel or political canvassers.

“The systems we have in place to protect those who quarantine at residence have so far been working well in keeping the general population safe,” Ebanks-Garcia said. “However, it’s important that we all don’t lose sight of the potential risk that still exists and we continue to each do our part in helping to keep the community safe from COVID-19.”

She added in the statement that anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.

To date, there have been at least seven cases of quarantine breaches. In the most recent reported case, a quarantine breach was discovered at Windsor Park last month when a man was mistakenly taken to a home address that had not been approved for quarantine rather than to a designated facility.

In another incident, which occurred before the Windsor Park mix-up but had not originally been reported, police presented facts relating to the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which determined that charges would not be brought at that point. All other outstanding cases remain under investigation.

Last week, Governor Martyn Roper, commenting on the length of the investigations into the breaches, said some of the cases were “complex”.

Travel Cayman, in its Tuesday statement, reminded individuals who are isolating at their residence that they should advise anyone who approaches the household that they are observing quarantine protocols and should refuse entry.

Ebanks-Garcia added that anyone attempting to approach a household is advised to take extra care when doing so.

“It may not be obvious from the outside that a household is in quarantine. There are simple, practical steps which we can take to keep everyone safe such as asking if anyone is in quarantine before making face-to-face contact or entering a home, and respecting their response. A face mask may be worn, particularly when visiting the elderly and frequent hand washing is strongly advised,” she said.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell acknowledged that canvassing is a feature of the election process, but he stressed it must be done safely.

“In the lead up to the next General Election in May, we naturally expect to see more people canvasing houses hoping to speak to electorates. As with many things in recent times, canvassers must exercise additional caution and consideration this year to protect everyone from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Howell said.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Elections Office issued a warning following reports from members of the public that individuals were conducting house-to-house surveys relating to elections purportedly on behalf of the government.

The Elections Office clarified that these individuals do not work for or represent that office and it has not sanctioned or authorised the survey.

“The Elections Office encourages residents who encounter these types of home visits and feel at risk to report any suspicious activities to the police by calling 911,” the statement added.