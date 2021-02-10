2 arrested in North Side ganja raid

Police arrested two people on suspicion of drug-related offences Tuesday following a North Side property raid.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said its officers conducted what it described as “a proactive operation” in Further Road, off North Side Road.
During a search of the property carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Law, officers recovered bags containing suspected ganja, as well as ganja plants, police said.
A 34-year-old woman, of West Bay, and a 58-year-old man, of North Side, were arrested on suspicion of consumption of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply.
Police said the matter remains under investigation.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.