2 arrested in North Side ganja raid

Police arrested two people on suspicion of drug-related offences Tuesday following a North Side property raid.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said its officers conducted what it described as “a proactive operation” in Further Road, off North Side Road.

During a search of the property carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Law, officers recovered bags containing suspected ganja, as well as ganja plants, police said.

A 34-year-old woman, of West Bay, and a 58-year-old man, of North Side, were arrested on suspicion of consumption of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.