Hundreds of John Gray High School students got a firsthand view of career options available to them at the school’s annual career fair on Friday.

Over 56 employers packed into the school’s gymnasium, where they showcased their offerings to Year 11 students, who will be moving from high school and eventually into the job market.

Principal Jonathan Clarke said he was pleased with the response from those who participated in the event and businesses that attended.

The fair was the culmination of career week at the school, he said.

“Career’s education is really, really important for us. We try and integrate it across the whole year, but specifically this week for our Year 11. So they have a series of inspirational assemblies by alumni and key people that have gone on to great things in Cayman every morning. And then we also have career interviews with those students,” he said in an interview with the Compass at the event.

He said 160 students participated in interviews with employers.

Students were able to engage with a number of public and private entities, including government agencies, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Dart, KPMG among others.

They were also treated to demonstrations from the police K9 unit and learned about career options at the Cayman Islands Coast Guard.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to engage with the community and just really work in partnership. But for our students, it is about opening their eyes and trying to increase their mindset about what’s possible for them. There’s so many opportunities here, but there’s also opportunities that they didn’t know existed,” Clarke said.

The Cayman Compass also participated in the career fair, fielding questions from students about how the newspaper is printed, what it takes to be a journalist and what a typical day in a newsroom looks like.

Clarke said some students secured internships coming out of Friday’s fair.

“They’re building bridges into the community,” he said.

“Some are just looking at signing up for volunteer work and giving to different organizations in terms of charity time. That helps with our community service work. Others are looking at the next educational pathway. So hopefully it just provides some inspiration.”