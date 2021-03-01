To date, 90% of people aged over 70 and 85% of those over 60 have now had at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday.

Premier Alden McLaughlin had previously stated that once 90% of the jurisdiction’s over- 60s had received a full course of vaccinations, border controls would be changed to allow the quarantine period to be reduced to 10 days for incoming travellers.

Those travellers will still be required to return a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to their arrival, as well as a negative PCR test upon arrival in Cayman. Each traveller must also have completed a course of COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking to the Compass Monday after submitting his nomination papers for the upcoming election, the premier said he considered the challenge now to be persuading the “younger demographic to take the vaccine and get the overall population numbers who are vaccinated to 70% or better”.

He said this would ensure reopening the jurisdiction was done “in a meaningful way”.

“I think that will afford us the level of safety we are looking for, to be able to reopen without insisting that people have to quarantine. If we do, we will be one of the first countries – if not the first – to be able to, safely”, McLaughlin said.

He reiterated the end of April/early May as a potential timeframe for reopening, but stressed that it would be dependent upon vaccine take-up among younger people.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far is 23,208, with 11.6% of the estimated population having completed the two-dose course.

Lee also reported on Monday that there have been three positive COVID tests, out of 590 carried out since Friday.

The individuals are travellers who tested positive following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 609.