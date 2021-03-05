100WF Expands Youth Mentoring Programme

The organisation 100 Women in Finance has expanded its existing youth mentoring offering in the Cayman Islands to include young women in local high schools and universities.

The 100WF Pre-Career Initiative currently hosts two mentor programmes. The first is the GirlForce 100 initiative, which focuses on female high school students between the ages of 13 and 18. The second is the newly created 100WF Collegiate League which focuses on female students between the ages of 18 and 25 who attend a local college, university or business school.

The organisation has expanded its focus to promote local entrepreneurship and female business owners and is reflecting this in its career mentoring efforts. Coefficient, a local consulting firm specialising in best workplace practices regarding diversity and inclusion, has donated time to help ensure the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative is designed with

optimum inclusivity.

“What is truly exciting about the Pre-Career Initiative is that it has been shaped to support and guide aspiring young women of all backgrounds,” says Christina Bodden, 100WF global association board member and Maples Group partner.

“As our young mentees grow with us, our programming, events and messaging evolves and grows with them,” she says. “Finance is everywhere, and our mentees will learn to find their place within

its industry.”

Odette Samson, 100WF Cayman chair and Deloitte partner, says the expansion of the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative creates a full-circle experience for its members.

“This initiative also allows us to have an active involvement in the lives of young women aspiring to business, shaping a future workforce of female executives,” she says.