Further than finance: Explore the careers of your dreams

Surrounded by world-class financial and legal firms, those starting out on their career paths in Cayman may feel funnelled into these areas of expertise.
However, remember the plethora of interesting jobs outside of finance and law, and match your interests with your aims for a rewarding career experience.
Here, three successful individuals in very different professions, explain how they got to where they are.
SHAMAL CLARKE,
METEOROLOGIST, CAYMAN ISLANDS
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Shamal Clarke has always been fascinated with the sky, wondering why the weather changes and if he could better predict these changes.
It was only natural that he would pursue a career in meteorology.
Shamal had two routes to choose from: working his way up from an entry-level weather observer or obtaining a bachelor of science in meteorology and starting as a weather forecaster. He chose the latter.
“I did my CXCs and CAPE mathematics, physics and geography, as entry to the University of the West Indies meteorology degree requires mathematics and physics,” Shamal explains.
“Following my BSc, I did an operational aeronautical forecasters course at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, to better qualify me to work operationally at a weather service. Since becoming an operational weather forecaster, I obtained a certification for weather observation.”
Shamal’s days start at 5am with preparation of the public weather forecast, involving analysis of weather charts, satellite and radar images and weather models.
“I then send the public weather forecast to media and relevant persons and update our website, weather radio channel and social media,” he says. “This forecast is done three times per day.”
He also prepares a terminal aerodrome forecast (TAF) – a 24-hour forecast of weather conditions at the airport – to send internationally for pilots. TAFs are sent four times daily and amended in the event of changes. A weather discussion document is produced in the afternoons, highlighting expected weather changes for the next 72 hours. Days end at 10pm when the last TAF is issued.
SHIANNE TAYLOR,
REGISTERED NURSE AT HEALTH CITY
Shianne Taylor has set a proud path for others to follow – she is the first Caymanian registered nurse at Health City Cayman Islands.
Her career journey began when she was once admitted to the hospital, impressed by the care she received.
“I had not decided that this was ‘it’ immediately, but my interest was sparked at that time, and it developed from there,” she says.
The 27-year-old nurse from Bodden Town attended the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI), where she undertook a four-year bachelor of science in nursing programme.
Shianne began working at Health City in 2018 and, having completed her internship last year, is stationed in the outpatient department, although she has also been placed in areas such as the medical ward and emergency room.
Her role is to provide knowledge-based, competent nursing care while maintaining a safe environment. Duties include taking vitals, performing or assisting with minor procedures, and wound/surgical dressings.
“The nursing profession is a rewarding career choice both professionally and personally,” she says. “The opportunities that will open up to you are numerous and diverse, whether it is the area of specialisation or the setting in which you would like to work.”
Shianne loves meeting patients for the first time and being a part of their progress to wellness.
“Seeing that progress, and seeing the improvement in that patient, due to the combined effort of the health team and the patient, from start to finish, is one of the most satisfying parts of the job,” she says.
MAIA MUTTOO,
SENIOR EDUCATION COORDINATOR,
NATIONAL GALLERY OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS
Maia Muttoo has had a passion for the arts since childhood.
She turned that passion into a profession, working in the cultural and creative fields now for eight years, most recently as senior education coordinator at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.
“Professionally, I sought employment that would give me opportunities and experience in a range of creative fields – from museum education to event coordination and publishing,” she says.
Maia joined the National Gallery in January of 2020, where she is responsible for community engagement with the gallery’s collections, exhibitions and programmes. It’s a role that combines her experience in programming and events with her love for the arts, culture and community.
Before joining the gallery, Maia worked as a full-time writer for a regional media group. Prior to this, she spent three years as an event coordinator at a large corporation carrying out a range of events for internal and external clients.
This followed two years at the Cayman Islands National Museum, where she led its educational programmes, acted as public relations liaison, and supported the curatorial team by developing exhibition materials.
Maia holds a master’s degree in cultural and creative industries from King’s College London
and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Toronto.
Her advice for those seeking to work in the creative field is to make a commitment to ongoing education.
“Learn about the field – current trends, conversations and challenges,” she says. “Develop your teamwork and communication skills – they are essential for community non-profits and for a range of jobs beyond.”
