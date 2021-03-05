Further than finance: Explore the careers of your dreams

Surrounded by world-class financial and legal firms, those starting out on their career paths in Cayman may feel funnelled into these areas of expertise.

However, remember the plethora of interesting jobs outside of finance and law, and match your interests with your aims for a rewarding career experience.

Here, three successful individuals in very different professions, explain how they got to where they are.

Shamal Clarke has always been fascinated with the sky, wondering why the weather changes and if he could better predict these changes.

It was only natural that he would pursue a career in meteorology.

Shamal had two routes to choose from: working his way up from an entry-level weather observer or obtaining a bachelor of science in meteorology and starting as a weather forecaster. He chose the latter.

“I did my CXCs and CAPE mathematics, physics and geography, as entry to the University of the West Indies meteorology degree requires mathematics and physics,” Shamal explains.

“Following my BSc, I did an operational aeronautical forecasters course at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, to better qualify me to work operationally at a weather service. Since becoming an operational weather forecaster, I obtained a certification for weather observation.”

Shamal’s days start at 5am with preparation of the public weather forecast, involving analysis of weather charts, satellite and radar images and weather models.

“I then send the public weather forecast to media and relevant persons and update our website, weather radio channel and social media,” he says. “This forecast is done three times per day.”

He also prepares a terminal aerodrome forecast (TAF) – a 24-hour forecast of weather conditions at the airport – to send internationally for pilots. TAFs are sent four times daily and amended in the event of changes. A weather discussion document is produced in the afternoons, highlighting expected weather changes for the next 72 hours. Days end at 10pm when the last TAF is issued.

SHIANNE TAYLOR,

REGISTERED NURSE AT HEALTH CITY