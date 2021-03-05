Education Opportunities in Cayman

Cayman offers a wide range of education and training opportunities to get ready for the workforce. Here’s a round-up of schools and organisations on-island to help set you on the right track.

CAYMAN CODE ACADEMY

Whether you’re new to code or want to take your skills to the next level, Cayman Code Academy’s innovation-driven curriculum and hands-on approach prepares students for a rewarding professional career. Presented by Cayman Enterprise City, the academy aims to cultivate skilled coders who will meet the demands of Cayman’s tech industry, offering viable career options for people of all backgrounds. All classes are virtual, with full-time access to tutors.

t: 945-3722

e: [email protected]

w: aymancodeacademy.com

CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE DIPLOMA

Cayman International School offers an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma for students who complete the two-year programme, beginning in Year 11. This course of study prepares students for the rigors of university at the highest levels. Students may also take individual courses for an IB certificate instead of the full IB diploma, earning university credits in a specific area. Counsellors offer guidance with the university search process, writing personal statements, standardised testing, application timelines and interviews. They also host admissions representatives from universities who travel to meet prospective students.

t: 945-4664

e: [email protected]

w: caymaninternationalschool.org

CAYMAN ISLANDS FURTHER EDUCATION CENTRE

The Cayman Islands Further Education Centre offers a variety of certificate and diploma programmes in such areas as art and design, media, health, beauty therapy, hospitality, motor vehicle repair, childcare and development and business. It also offers work-readiness training, including internships in partnership with professional firms in Cayman.

t: 949-3285

f: cifecrocks

w: schools.edu.ky/CIFEC/Pages/Home.aspx

CHAMBER TRAINING CENTRE

The Chamber of Commerce offers a variety of professional training and development courses to improve your personal career prospects. Courses include customer service, business essentials, time management, finance, accounting, management and legal classes, among others.

t: 949-8090

e: [email protected]

w: caymanchamber.ky

COMMUNITY VOCATIONAL TRAINING CENTRE

The Community Vocational Training Centre is a privately managed apprenticeship college for those wishing to work toward a professional licence or to meet local industry standards to become an electrician, plumber, welder or air conditioning technician. It also offers a free course on how to do electrical wiring. There are no entry requirements and courses are open to students aged 17 and older.

t: 917-7320

ENTERPRISE CAYMAN

Enterprise Cayman is a partnership between Cayman Enterprise City and the Cayman Islands Government and is designed to connect Caymanians with opportunities within the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This zone includes Cayman Tech City, Cayman Commodities & Derivatives City, and Cayman Maritime & Aviation City.

The partnership’s primary focus is to help young Caymanians, including those who wish to re-tool for a career change, acquire the skills they need to fill the jobs that are being created within the SEZ. Other goals include promoting STEM careers and, in partnership with the Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC), help high school and college students acquire the resume writing, job interview techniques and networking skills needed to pursue STEM careers.

Enterprise Cayman also offers an annual internship programme, offering students and recent graduates the opportunity to intern with global businesses established in Cayman Enterprise City SEZ. It hosts an online jobs portal, networking events, mentorships, presents SEZ opportunities to school groups, helps facilitate the Cayman Code Academy and holds an annual Cayman Islands business design competition.

It recently introduced Enterprise Cayman Space Maker, a creative space to develop prototypes and new technology. The space aims to provide a welcoming environment to ‘make things’ while building a community and culture of innovators and entrepreneurs. It is designed for CEC members, young adults aged 18 and older, and the broader community (architects, artists, innovators, etc.)

t: 945-3722

e: [email protected]

w: caymanenterprisecity.com/enterprise-cayman

HEALTHCARE EXPLORERS

Since June 2014, Health City Cayman Islands’ Healthcare Explorers programme has been the leader in providing free medical education opportunities for the students in the Cayman Islands. Healthcare Explorers, which has provided over 13,500 students free education to date, is separated into three categories: Junior Explorers (ages 8 to 12), Senior Explorers (ages 13 to 17) and University Explorers (17+). Healthcare Explorers’ education products include on-demand videos, field trips (in-person and virtual), careers fairs, the Shadow a Doctor programme, clinical rotations through the UCCI School of Nursing and the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship.

t: 640-4195

e: [email protected]

w: healthcitycaymanislands.com

INNOVATIVE MANAGEMENT & PROFESSIONAL TRAINING (IMPT)

IMPT offers the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) certificate and advanced certificate in bookkeeping. The AAT is an international accounting technician body that has students and members in more than 100 countries. IMPT also offers the ILM level 2 & 3 certifications for current and aspiring team leaders and managers. A range of other courses and certificates are also offered to help employees sharpen their computer, business and management skills.

t: 943-4678

e: [email protected]

w: impttraining.com

INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS (ICCI)

ICCI focuses on business education and office administration. Affiliated with several universities in the US, ICCI offers diplomas and associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in such subjects as secretarial skills, accounting and banking. Students can also take individual courses or enrol in an entire degree programme. Internships or placements are also available.

The college is accredited by the UK-based Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities. It is a candidate for accreditation by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education, based in the US.

t: 947-1100

e: [email protected]

w: icci.edu.ky

LEADERSHIP CAYMAN

The Leadership Cayman programme is a six-month intensive course, introduced by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, that enables class members to develop new skills and learn an abundance of vital information about the Cayman Islands’ community and business sector. The class members attend bi-weekly seminars on a range of different topics, learning from expert and local leaders who facilitate each session. The class also meets with government officials and keynote speakers. To be eligible, you must be at least 25 years old, having lived in Cayman for a minimum of 12 months and be in at least a middle management position.

t: 949-8090

e: [email protected]

w: leadershipcayman.ky

MINDS INSPIRED

The Minds Inspired programme is a Dart initiative that promotes and encourages Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education in Cayman. It offers various activities and events throughout the year, such as Maths Challenge, SeaPerch underwater robotics, and FIRST Robotics. These programmes are free of charge and are open to students from all of Cayman’s schools.

It also offers the Work-X programme, which provides eligible students with real-life work experience. It is open to Dart scholars and other university students seeking to gain valuable work experience.

t: 640-3676

e: [email protected]

w: mindsinspired.ky

PASSPORT2SUCCESS

Passport2Success is a workplace-readiness programme that focuses on developing skills through training seminars, therapeutic intervention, community service and work experience, and is open to Caymanians aged 17 to 24; aged 15 to 17 school leavers, special needs students and single parents. The programme is an initiative of Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC), with support from major employers. Applications should be made to WORC.

t: 945-9672

e: [email protected]

w: worc.ky

READY2WORK

This government initiative is aimed at the unemployed and provides support to companies as they make best efforts to hire Caymanians. The work placement programme connects participants with employment opportunities in the private sector, designed to lead to long-term employment. The programme delivers structured training, individual and group support and other services to address barriers to accessing and maintaining employment. Applications should be made to Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC).

t: 945-9672

e: [email protected]

w: worc.ky

ST. MATTHEW’S UNIVERSITY

St. Matthew’s University has two streams of education: The School of Medicine and the School of Veterinary Medicine. The School of Medicine’s basic science curriculum takes five semesters to complete after which time students can begin their clinical studies and rotations in teaching hospitals in the US or UK. Graduates can then earn residencies and/or permanent licensure in more than 40 states in the US, as well as Canada and other countries. Students also gain hospital experience at the Cayman Islands Hospital and Doctors Hospital by touring with physicians, making patient rounds and reviewing charts with physicians and nurses.

The School of Veterinary Medicine’s basic science curriculum takes seven semesters to complete and includes clinical training abroad in the fourth year. During clinical training, students work with practising veterinarians and other veterinarian students as part of an agreement with numerous colleges of veterinary medicine in the US and Canada.

Additionally, while completing basic, preclinical and clinical sciences semesters, St. Matthew’s students have an opportunity to attain an MBA with a concentration in healthcare management from Davenport University, which is an online school.

t: 945-3199 (School of Medicine); 745-3199 (School of Veterinary Medicine)

e: [email protected]

w: medicine.stmatthews.edu

w: veterinary.stmatthews.edu

SKILLS4LIFE As the country continues to adapt to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Caymanians’ employment circumstances have changed. This new government programme aims to promote lifelong learning for Caymanians to support their employment goals. The Strategic Communications Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Employment and Border Control, District Administration Tourism and Transport as well as the Portfolio of Civil Service leads the initiative, which aims to share opportunities for Caymanians to learn new skills to improve their job choices and provide rewarding careers. w: gov.ky/skillsforlife

TRUMAN BODDEN LAW SCHOOL The Truman Bodden Law School offers a three-year full-time bachelor of laws (LL.B) (Hons) degree and a five/six-year part-time bachelor of laws degree, both awards of the University of Liverpool (UK), as well as an LL.M and postgraduate diploma (PG Dip) in international finance: law and regulation, also awards of the University of Liverpool. The LL.M and PG Dip are offered on both a full-time (one year) and part-time (two years) basis. TBLS programmes are open to qualified Caymanians and legal residents.

All full-time programmes, other than the professional practice course (below), are open to international students as well as Caymanians and legal residents. The school offers a postgraduate professional practice course (PPC) in conjunction with Oxford Brooks University (UK), which leads to the award by the University of the postgraduate diploma in legal practice. To qualify as an attorney of law of the Cayman Islands, students need to successfully complete the PPC (or equivalent of qualifications) followed by 18 months of articles of clerkship. The LL.B (Hons) degree is an undergraduate qualification, meaning that students are eligible to apply without the need to have firstly obtained a bachelor’s degree. All successful LL.B graduate are eligible to pursue postgraduate professional training in the UK as the law school has been awarded qualifying law degree status by the UK’s Joint Academic Standards Board. t: 945-0077

e: [email protected]

w: lawschool.gov.ky UCCI SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY STUDIES The School of Hospitality Studies offers a combination of scholastic and on-the-job learning for students interested in the tourism trade. Graduates receive a City & Guilds Certificate, an internationally recognised qualification. t: 623-8224

e: [email protected]

w: ucci.edu.ky UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS (UCCI) UCCI provides dynamic, hands-on learning, discovery and innovation. The campus is a place with deep traditions focused on creating brighter futures in the Cayman Islands. A wide range of associate, bacherlor’s, master’s degrees and vocational training programmes are geared to local businesses, hotels and building trades. Associate degrees can be attained in arts, sciences, applied sciences and legal studies, while bachelor’s degrees can be attained in business administration, sciences, nursing and education. The master’s of public administration, and master of business administration, are flexible so students can continue to work while continuing their education. t: 623-8224

e: [email protected]

w: ucci.edu.ky UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES (UWI) The UWI Open Campus Cayman Islands offers online and blended undergraduate, graduate, continuing education and summer programmes. Many of UWI’s courses and programmes give students the opportunity to study while remaining in full-time employment. Students can attain diploma, certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across several disciplines, including accounting, economics, banking and finance, criminology and paralegal studies, management, tourism, sports, education, psychology, health, sociology and youth development work. Through its local Continuing and Professional Education Programme, UWI also offers local face-to-face certificate courses in computer literacy, supervisory management, office management, human resource management, caring for the elderly and early childhood education and development, among others. t: 946-8322

e: [email protected]

w: open.uwi.edu WORKFORCE OPPORTUNITIES & RESIDENCY CAYMAN (WORC) The WORC National Training and Development Unit provides professional training for job seekers to prepare them for work-readiness. This includes communication, conflict resolution, financial management, workplace etiquette and customer service, including internship and apprenticeship opportunities. The WORC Employment Services Unit

assists job seekers at every level of the employment process including registration, review of résumés, career guidance, identifying suitable job prospects and providing referrals to prospective employers. t: 945-9672 or toll free 1-800-534-9672

e: [email protected]

w: worc.ky