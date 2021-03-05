Interview Tips

If you are well-prepared, your interview performance could move you onto a second-round interview, or even land you a job offer immediately.

Once your stellar résumé has caught an employer’s attention, the next step is an interview.

RESEARCH

Find out everything you can about both the company and the position you are applying for, well in advance of the interview.

DRESS TO IMPRESS

Expectations will differ by the job, so use your judgement to dress in attire appropriate for the position you are applying for. Play it safe and dress smarter if in doubt. This also applies for outside jobs.

BODY ART

While opinions are relaxing, Cayman is conservative and you can never be sure about company views. So, play it safe and be mindful of having tattoos and body piercings on display. Not all employers will allow, or welcome, this type of body art.

BE PUNCTUAL

Always arrive a few minutes before the appointed time for your interview. Not only does

this create a good impression of your reliability, but it gives you a chance to observe a little of the company operations.

CONFIDENCE IS KEY

Shake hands with a firm grip and look your interviewer/s in the eye, speaking clearly and calmly.

BE FRIENDLY

Be courteous to everybody. You may not know who is who, so be friendly to everyone you encounter from the doorway to the meeting room. You never know who might be on your interview panel.

PUT YOUR PHONE ON SILENT

Don’t forget to switch your phone to silent mode before entering the building. Call or text alerts are unlikely to go down well with your interviewers. If you have a smartwatch which displays texts or calls it may be best to disengage this function so your watch is not buzzing and flashing throughout the interview.

SCROLL THROUGH YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA

Take a look at your social media content and privacy before the interview, and preferably before applying for the job. Employers almost always check out online profiles of potential candidates, so be mindful of what you post, keep it clean or make your privacy settings stricter.

PREPARE FOR DIFFICULT QUESTIONS

It may seem awkward, but interviewers might ask what your salary expectations are, or why you are leaving your current job. Prep answers beforehand so you aren’t caught off-guard. Putting a positive spin on reasons you are looking for a new job is a good idea, for example a search for new opportunities, challenges

and growth.

PUT A SPOTLIGHT ON YOUR STRENGTHS

Outline all that you have achieved in past positions and how your skills and experience can fit into the role, as well as the ways in which your personality can match the company culture.

BRING SAMPLES

For some jobs, such as graphic design or journalism, you could take along work samples, or at least supply links to your online portfolio, or examples of projects you’ve worked on.

PROMOTIONS

If interviewing for a promotion at your present firm, prepare along the same lines as if you are applying to a new company. Demonstrate how much you have benefitted the business and how you can continue to help it grow.

FOLLOW UP

After the interview, send a short email to thank the HR contact/interviewer for the opportunity. Let them know you are available should they need further information.

PRACTISE, PRACTISE, PRACTISE

Act out the interview with a friend, beforehand. The more you practise, the more confident you should become.