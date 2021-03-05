As well as employing the traditional interview tips, remember virtual interviews come with their own extra advice.

In our modern world of international job opportunities, or even local ones in the time of a pandemic, online interviews are now normal.

TEST

Whether Zoom, Teams, or Facetime, test your chosen video conference provider before the interview. Make sure you are in an area with good internet connection, and conduct a test call to a friend to make sure you know how to use it.

TIME IT WELL

Choose the interview time wisely – when kids are at school, your spouse is at work or otherwise engaged. You do not want family interrupting while you are selling your skills.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL

Pay attention to your background. You don’t want hung laundry, or an unmade bed in the background to become the focus of your screen.

Choose somewhere with a plain background, and don’t sit with your back to the window as this will mean your face is harder to see. Alternatively, turn on a background setting option provided by the calling platform.

DRESS TO IMPRESS

Even in a virtual, only-seen-from-the-shoulders-up interview you should still make an effort to dress for the job you want. And yes, this means wearing pants.

MONITOR BODY LANGUAGE

Sit up straight and look into the camera when you are speaking. Make sure your computer is at a height which avoids you looking up or down.

HANG UP

Between thanking your interviewers and saying goodbye, and standing up to do a post-interview victory dance, make sure you have hung up from the video call. You don’t want your final impression to be less than professional.

FOLLOW UP

Just as you would after an in-person interview, thank HR or your interviewers in a follow-up email.