Résumé Requirements

Résumés provide prospective employers with a snapshot of an applicant’s qualifications and experience, set out in a clear and concise way.

A good résumé will increase the chances of securing an interview. Make sure you communicate your strong points, skills and accomplishments, and tailor the résumé to communicate how your capabilities will benefit the specific employer.

DO:

Target your résumé for the specific job for which you are applying.

Emphasise your accomplishments.

Use strong action words.

Make the résumé well organised and professional.

Use a clear, readable font.

Proof for typos and other errors.

Keep a copy.

DON’T:

Don’t make up, or exaggerate, your accomplishments. Stick to the facts and be truthful. Your examples should speak to your knowledge, skills and abilities.

Don’t use the same action verbs, such as ‘responsible for’ repeatedly. Instead, or additionally, use the words ‘created’, ‘delivered’ or ‘designed’.

Don’t overly promote your soft skills on your résumé. Keep your soft skills on the cover letter and leave the hard skills for the résumé. Your cover letter should be where you express interest in the job, then tell them how your hard skills on your résumé

correspond to the specific position you are applying for.