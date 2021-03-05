The final match in the Cayman Islands Football Association Men’s Premier League featured Scholars International Sports Club defeating Latinos 1-0 to put an exclamation point on their status as league champions on Sunday night, 28 Feb., at the Ed Bush Stadium.

Scholars had already been declared the CIFA Premier League winners after a 2-0 victory over Sunset last month that guaranteed the trophy two games out.

Though Scholars won the league two games ago, they were presented with their silverware after their final match to make their victory official. The win marked Scholars 13th league title. Head coach Colin Rowe said he is proud of his team’s efforts.

“Everything in life, once you’re a winner, it’s a good feeling,” Rowe told the Cayman Compass after the trophy handover.

“I give thanks to the players, the coaching staff, they all did a tremendous job. We have 11 new players that have never won the domestic league, so it’s a good look for them and credit to them as well because they really worked hard to get the job done.”

Scholars finished the league converting 51 goals, positioning the club as the best offensive team; 21 of those goals came from top scorer Jonah Ebanks, who Rowe praised for his ability to separate himself from the pack.

“He is an awesome player,” said Rowe. “His technical ability is above a lot of the players here and I must say it was an honour working with him and having him here in the organisation.”