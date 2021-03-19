According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee’s daily COVID-19 update, 41% – or 26,321 – of the jurisdiction’s total population have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Out of an estimated 51,893 people aged over 16 (according to the 2010 census) who are eligible to be vaccinated, 51% have received at least one dose.

Lee reported that, when stage 3 of the roll-out plan began two weeks ago and all people over 16 became eligible to receive the vaccine, the breakdown by age group for those 60 and under who had received at least one dose was:

20% of ages 16 to 30;

29% of ages 30 to 40;

36% of ages 40 to 50; and

54% of ages 50 to 60.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date is 39,145, with 12,824 people receiving both doses.

Lee also reported that 469 negative COVID-19 tests have been returned since Thursday.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health, is 847.