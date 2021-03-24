Cayman Airways has released its repatriation flight schedule for May, which includes two flights a weeks to and from Miami, one flight every Friday to and from Kingston and two flights a month to and from La Ceiba.

The frequency of flights remains the same as for March and April.

In February, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was hopeful that Cayman could have vaccinated enough of its population by the end of April or early May to reopen the islands’ borders and discontinue quarantine periods for incoming passengers.

Cayman Compass projections put the border reopening closer to the end of May or early June, based on current vaccination rates with a target of 80% of the adult population completing a full vaccination course.

Currently, the only commercial airlines which are allowed to operate flights to and from Cayman are Cayman Airways and British Airways. Both are running repatriation flights. British Airways is operating flights between London and Grand Cayman twice a month.

The Miami repatriation flight schedule, May 1 – 29, 2021:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm WE & SA KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 2:00pm 2:30pm WE & SA ex: May 1, 15, 29 KX3123 Miami Grand Cayman (1 stop in CYB) 2:00pm 3:45pm SA May 1, 15, 29

The Kingston repatriation flight schedule, May 7 – 28, 2021:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3600 Grand Cayman Kingston 10am 11:05am FR KX3601 Kingston Grand Cayman 12:15pm 1:30pm FR

The La Ceiba repatriation flight schedule, May 6 – 20, 2021:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3880 Grand Cayman La Ceiba 10am 10:25am TH May 6 & 20 KX3881 La ceiba Grand Cayman 12:25pm 1:45pm TH May 6 & 20

Cayman Airways, in a release this week, reminded passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into any country – this includes completion of any required pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and/or obtaining travel authorisation. Passengers who do not possess the required documents will not be able to travel.

Cayman Airways can be contacted locally on 949-2311, or 305-266-4141 or (toll free) 1-800-422-9626 in the US; 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372 in Jamaica; or (toll free) 800-2791-9422 in Honduras.