On the heels of setting a Cayman national record in shot put in February where she threw 14.70 metres, Lacee Barnes has done it again, this time in the discus throw.

The five-time CARIFTA Games medallist threw 51.52m at the Texas A&M Team Invitational held 9-10 April, to set both Cayman Islands and school records. She is a junior at the University of Texas San Antonio.

“I’m very happy about my performance,” Barnes told the Cayman Compass. “It felt like a long time coming for a breakthrough in discus. I’m mostly satisfied with my performance because I broke 50m twice on my last two attempts. I’m excited for the upcoming weeks.”

Barnes is scheduled to compete again 17-18 April, at her school’s UTSA Invitational.