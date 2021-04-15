Wayne Panton’s government of independents may not be a done deal just yet with the Progressives hoping to break up the so-called PACT alliance.

In a statement released this evening, party leader Roy McTaggart indicated it was still in talks with independent candidates and their representatives in the hope of reassembling a coalition that Progressives leaders thought was in place when the results were announced Wednesday night.

“The Progressives Alliance secured eight seats and we had arrangements with Isaac Rankine and Jay Ebanks for them to help to form the government when they won,” the statement indicated.

“We recognise that North Side and East End have not been in government for twelve long years and so we have offered a cabinet seat to Mr. Rankine. In addition, we also offered Ms. Sabrina Turner a cabinet seat.”

McTaggart said he believed the results of Wednesday’s election showed the country wanted his team to continue.

“It is my belief, and remains my belief, that by re-electing all of the current ministers, along with two of our parliamentary secretaries that the country has voted for continuity of government.

“It appears that despite our efforts at outreach to those we wish to bring into government, that Mr. Wayne Panton has met with the Governor and provided him with a letter signed overnight by 10 independent members claiming to have formed the government.

“However, over the course of today we have been in discussions with several of the independents or their agents and those discussions continue.

“We hope these discussions will bear fruit and produce an experienced and competent government capable of continuing to manage the complex issues confronting these islands.”