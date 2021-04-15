Police are investigating a suspected quarantine breach involving six people – three travellers and three local individuals – who were allegedly found together on board a boat.

According to a statement issued by Travel Cayman on Thursday afternoon, its Mobile Compliance team was tipped off to a gathering on a docked boat. When they got there, the team members found the three travellers, who were quarantining on the boat, with three visitors on board.

One of those visitors was reported also to have had contact with another local person.

All seven, by instruction of Public Health, have been placed in quarantine at a government facility, Travel Cayman stated.

The breach was reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, which is now investigating the case. The six people on board the boat have been warned for intended prosecution, according to the RCIPS.

“Public Health has confirmed that all primary contact tracing protocols have been observed following the suspected breach and would like to reassure the public that there is no immediate cause for concern,” the Travel Cayman statement noted.

The statement did not indicate when or where the alleged breach occurred.

Travel Cayman is reminding public and travellers that “regardless of a person’s vaccination status or COVID antibody status, there is to be no direct contact between members of the public and persons in quarantine during their period of isolation. This includes anyone delivering food or supplies, where the minimum necessary time for delivery should be observed. Persons in quarantine should wait to physically collect supplies after the person delivering has left the property.”

Anyone found in breach of mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.

There have been reports of several alleged breaches of quarantine since isolation for incoming travellers was introduced in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Only two cases, involving four people, have made it to court, although another case is scheduled to be heard by a court next month.

Cayman has had no reports of local transmission of the virus since last year.

As of Tuesday this week, Cayman had 22 active cases of coronavirus, all of them involving travellers who have tested positive after flying into Cayman. In total, 523 people in Cayman have tested positive for COVID since March last year. The vast majority of those cases have been among travellers.

All travellers coming into the islands are legally required to quarantine for 10 days if vaccinated, and 14 days if they have not been inoculated against COVID-19.

Travellers are required to provide a negative result to a test taken within three days of boarding a flight to Cayman, and must then undergo another test when they arrive. They are tested again before they are allowed to leave quarantine.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 717, as of Tuesday.

Travel Cayman is urging the public to report any suspected breach of quarantine to its tip line number, 943-7233.