The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre has rejected any monetary contribution from West Bay West MP McKeeva Bush who was convicted of assaulting a woman last year.

“Violence against women, men or children is unacceptable and we pledge to continue to work on eradicating this violation of human rights from our islands,” the Crisis Centre board of directors said in a statement Tuesday on the issue.

The proposed contribution, 10% of his salary, formed part of Bush’s deal with the Wayne Panton-led PACT team that was announced Monday, which positioned his return to the Speaker’s chair.

In a brief statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the Crisis Centre board said it was not aware of the understanding between PACT and Bush regarding the donation of funds in advance of their announcement Monday evening.

“The Board, along with the people of The Cayman Islands, await the formation of the next Government, however, should the proposed donation come to realization, we will respectfully decline the offer,” the brief statement said.

Panton’s alliance with the West Bay legislator represents a U-turn; he resigned from the Progressives last year over its failure to act over Bush’s conviction for assaulting the female manager of Coral Beach.

The conviction sparked criticism over government’s failure to force his departure from the Speaker’s chair and opposition legislators called for a vote of no confidence in the House. The issue forced early elections.

The announcement of Bush’s inclusion in the PACT fold was accompanied by a written apology from the veteran legislator Tuesday and a commitment to donate 10% of his salary to the Crisis Centre.

He also committed to the immediate implementation of a code of conduct for all Parliamentarians “where any infractions would lead to immediate dismissal from their position”.