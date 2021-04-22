Armed robbery at George Town store

An armed man held up at a convenience store on Eastern Avenue, north of School Road, early this morning.

Police are searching for the suspect who entered the store armed with a handgun shortly before 4:30am.

The man, whose face was covered, threatened a staff member with the weapon and demanded cash, before making off on foot with a quantity of cash.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured during the hold-up.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall and of slim build. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, or provide an anonymous tip via the RCIPS tipline on 949-7777.