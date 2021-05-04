Ritz-Carlton to close for US$50M renovation

No more staycations till November, but restaurants and bars will remain open

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman will close for six months from 1 June as it carries out a US$50 million renovation.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the Dart-owned hotel will cease offering accommodations while undergoing an “extensive rejuvenation project that will transform guest rooms, meeting spaces and public areas”. The resort’s restaurants and bars will remain open, however.

The hotel is expected to complete the work by mid-November.

Since the local borders closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ritz-Carlton, like other hotels on island, has been relying on staycation visitors and returning travellers who wished to spend their two weeks of mandatory quarantine in luxurious surroundings.

“The impact of the global pandemic certainly shook our business to the core,” Marc Langevin, the hotel’s general manager, said in a statement. “Thanks to the support of our local guests and clients, we were able to transform a moment of crisis into a success story and continue to employ a core of our Ladies and Gentlemen for the past year as well.

“It was also thanks to the unwavering commitment and creativity of our Ladies and Gentlemen and the generous support of our ownership group, Dart, that we were able to continue with our operations in the local market.”

He added that he expected the hotel to come back “renewed and stronger than ever” in November.

The press release noted that the financial investment involved in the redesign “especially during such challenging times, reflects the commitment to allow the iconic resort to stay on the forefront of the luxury market in the Caribbean region”.