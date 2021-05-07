KPMG promotes six to partner

KPMG in the Cayman Islands has announced six new partners: Cathy Houts (tax), Jeffrey Stower (restructuring), Ben Blair, Claire Griffin, Hellen Chemeli, and Rennie Khan (all audit, asset management).

Houts, who has led the firm through the continually evolving tax environment since joining in 2009, is now the firm’s first female tax partner, according to a KPMG press release. She works closely with Gender Equality Cayman and 100 Women in Finance.

Stower has 19 years of restructuring experience. He has been with KPMG for over a decade and is a member of the leadership team.

Blair has 17 years of audit experience across the UK, United Arab Emirates and the Cayman Islands. He has an important role in the global asset management working group, the release said.

Griffin is a private equity specialist who leads some of the firm’s key private equity relationships. She is also a member of Hedge Funds Care’s Hope of Cayman committee and often presents to 100 Women in Finance on digitisation.

Chemeli brings 15 years’ experience to KPMG in hedge funds, private debt and credit, and private equity. She is involved in the KPMG Junior Achievement programme and the KPMG Money Talks programme for local children.

With 20 years’ experience from Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands, Khan leads the firm’s audit relationship with the KPMG Hong Kong asset management practice, serves on the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants Council and is chair of the CIIPA Public Practice Committee.