Kansas State University sophomore Shalysa Wray helped her teammates claim the 17th-fastest time in the nation after helping clock 3:32.91 in the 4×400 metre relay with O’Shalia Johnson, Lauren Taubert and Kimisha Chambers during the Rock Chalk Classic, Texas A&M Alumni Muster.

“The team ran…the fastest we’ve ran this season,” Wray told Cayman Compass. “There wasn’t much competition, we were basically running by ourselves, but we still managed to get a good time. So, we’re really excited to see how we do against teams that have run faster than us.”

Wray is now focussing on the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship, that will be held at her school on 14-16 May.

While many Caymanian athletes continue to break records in their respective sports, University of Northern Colorado sophomore Sarah Jackson is also excelling as a leader. The 50m and 100m swimmer was elected co-captain of the Bears women’s swimming and diving team. She also was elected president of the Bear’s National Student-Athlete Advisory Committees’ after being voted on to the executive board less than a year ago.

“During the last year, working on the SAAC executive board gave me a lot of insight into the direction we want to take student athletes,” Jackson told the Compass. “It felt natural to me to want to be president, to keep that vision going, and I’m happy my fellow student athletes believed in me.”

She added, “Alongside this, being voted co-captain gives me the opportunity to really help build a team which will be a bigger force to reckon with. With such a large freshman class coming in, I’m excited to be a leader to them and show them what it takes to be a Bear.”

The SAAC’s mission is to enhance the total student-athlete experience by promoting opportunity, protecting student-athlete welfare and fostering a positive student-athlete image.

South Georgia State College sophomore Amanda Frederick was part of her school’s winning team in the reccent Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association women’s soccer championship, when they defeated Georgia Military College 1-0.

The victory gave the Hawks enough points to be declared champions despite games still left to be played.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work pay off,” Frederick told the Compass. “All the morning runs and afternoon workouts to get in shape definitely helped us to push through in the last minute to win. It feels great to know all the sacrifices we made was worth it in the end.”

Indian River State College freshman Liam Henry took two podium places at the 2021 NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. Henry earned gold in the 50m fly, with a time of 21.89, and silver in the 100m fly clocking a personal best of 48.82.

“The race was good,” Henry told the Compass. “It’s always rewarding to drop time in your main event; even though it may be the one you train for the most, it sometimes is also the hardest to drop time in. It was also a lot of fun swimming the race in general because I was focussed on racing the swimmers around me rather than trying to be first,” he said, adding there is room “to get better”.

Indian River State won the overall championships with 912 points.

Louis Gordon

University of Albany freshman Louis Gordon jumped into competition for the first time in over a year at the American East Championships. Gordon cleared 2.05m in the high jump event to win gold.

Aaron Jarvis

University of Nevada, Las Vegas freshman Aaron Jarvis competed at the Naples National Golf Club for the Terra Cotta Invitational, finishing the three rounds with scores of 80-83-75.

Lacee Barnes

University of Texas San Antonio junior Lacee Barnes notched two top-ten finishes at the J Fred Duckett Twilight Meet, where she placed eighth in discus with a 41.02m throw and sixth in shot put with a distance of 14.60m.

Lauren Hew

Florida State University junior Lauren Hew competed in the 50m butterfly, and 200m, 100m and 50m free at the Unión Americana de Natación Olympic qualifier in Clermont, Florida, earning top-20 finishes in all her events.

Any Caymanian athlete attending university/college overseas who would like to receive coverage of their events, email [email protected]