Since Friday, 12 travellers have tested positive for coronavirus, with about half of these results coming from people at the end of their quarantine, according to the daily COVID-19 update from Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The positives were part of 702 total tests carried out since Friday.

The update says around half of the dozen positives were found in arriving travellers; the remaining positives came from those who were being tested at the end of their designated quarantine period, in order to be released.

The update did not specify whether those people had undergone the 14-day quarantine or the reduced 10-day period permitted for arriving travellers who are fully vaccinated.

The Compass has asked for clarification on that matter as well as the exact number of people who tested positive at the exit screening. Those specifics were not provided by publication.

All of the positive travellers will remain in quarantine until they are considered fully recovered, by returning a negative PCR test.

Today’s results bring the number of current active cases in Cayman to 18, of which all are asymptomatic.

The total number of people in isolation today, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is 792.

On Saturday, in a renewed push to get people vaccinated, five members of the new government got their first jabs at the Owen Roberts International Airport vaccine clinic. As part of the drive, the government has also organised a prize draw for residents getting their first shots.